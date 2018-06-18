Cramer floats idea for 'gloomy' ETF with Wall Street's most downtrodden stocks   

CNBC's Jim Cramer is growing tired of rampant negativity in the stock market, especially when it weighs on the major averages despite the fact that the economy is still strengthening.

So, on Monday, the "Mad Money" host pitched an idea to Wall Street's doomsayers.

"I would create a gloom index. It's a group of stocks that exemplifies this overwhelming pessimism," he said. "Yep, we need an ETF — obviously, it should trade under the symbol GLUM."

"The bears can sell it whenever they're feeling down and out," he continued. "Those of us with a little more composure might actually consider buying it or shorting the GLUM index."

Here are the central figures in Cramer's fictional fund: