Cramer's lightning round: Medical device stocks tend to win big   

ICU Medical: "This is actually kind of an interesting company. Look, when we get, whether it be AtriCure, whether it be this, when we get these medical device companies, they tend to be big winners and they have less downside. Look at Boston Scientific, Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics. They all work. That's why we're behind that group. And don't forget: we think the least expensive is Abbott Labs, but we also like Dexcom."

Praxair, Inc.: "Oh, my, am I glad you called me on Praxair. This is exactly what I'm talking about about negativity. If the world were really coming to an end, Praxair would be a sell. But it's not and it's a buy!"

Intrexon Corporation: "You know, it's a total spec. We tried to get behind it. I just think that they're doing a lot of things, but it is totally a spec and no more than that. I've got to be honest."

CenturyLink: "I liked the merger, but I still feel that every time I've gone away from Verizon and AT&T, I have hurt people. That's what the 11 percent yield is about and I'm just not going to bless that stock even though I know that acquisition was pretty good."

Momo, Inc.: "You've done well in that. Well, you know I'm recommending Baidu, I'm recommending Baozun and my favorite is Alibaba and that's all. I understand JD[.com] and this one are working, but I'm not able to pull the trigger."