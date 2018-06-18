Disney shares downgraded to sell on concern the battle for Fox has placed company in an unwinnable situation

Disney's shares are up 9 percent this month amid the battle for Fox and hopes of overall industry consolidation in the wake of a judge's decision on Tuesday to allow the AT&T-Time Warner merger proceed. On Wednesday, Comcast bid $65 billion for the Fox units currently set to be acquired by Disney. Comcast's cash bid represents a 19 percent premium to Disney's offer in stock.

"For the moment we are leaving our valuation of Disney and leaving the assumptions incorporated into our model unchanged. But because we don't see much, if any, upside to our prior $93 price target, we are downgrading the stock from Hold to Sell at this time," the analyst wrote.

Shares of Disney fell 1.4 percent in Monday's premarket to $107.30. They closed Friday at $108.85.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.