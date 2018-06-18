Here's how to push for more diversity and inclusion in your office

Diversity and inclusion are becoming increasingly important to businesses.

Public pressure has prompted companies to become more vocal about their equality agendas, and political institutions are introducing frameworks to make sure employers stick to their word. In the U.K., companies with 250 or more employees now have to publish their gender pay gaps under new legislation.

However, it's not only companies who can drive change. Employees can fly the flag for diversity, too. In fact, according to diversity specialist Julie Gebauer, individuals play just as important a role in changing the status quo.

Gebauer is global head of human capital and benefits at Willis Towers Watson. She broke through the glass ceiling to become the second-most-senior executive at the global advisory firm and has since been a diversity advisor to many large companies.

CNBC Make It spoke to Gebauer to find out her tips for promoting diversity and inclusion in your office.