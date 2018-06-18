Elon Musk tells shorts on Twitter they have 3 weeks to cover before losing their money

Elon Musk is 'masterful' in how he fights back against short-sellers, Cramer says 11:50 AM ET Thu, 14 June 2018 | 02:04

The electric vehicle maker is in the midst of a broad restructuring. It is also pushing workers to hit a vehicle production rate of 5,000 Model 3s per week, and to become profitable, by the end of this quarter. In about 3 weeks, Tesla is expected to make a report on whether or not it hit those manufacturing goals.

Over the weekend, Musk also questioned one individual with a pseudonymous profile, TeslaCharts, directly. This person has a stated mission to "unabashedly serve the confirmation bias of # Tesla bears," and publishes infographics via their Twitter account which illustrate the rationale for shorting Tesla.

For example, TeslaCharts regularly posts line graphs that compare the stock price of Tesla now, and Enron in the quarters leading up to its demise.

Musk asked TeslaCharts' author, "How big is your short position? Just curious." The person replied that they have a modest short position, and are running their Twitter account as something of a social media experiment.

Musk, who declined to answer sell-side analyst questions on his last quarterly earnings call, said the only reason he inquired about the person's short position was because he didn't "want to see anyone lose their money."

Here's the beginning of the exchange; click through to see the whole thing:

Tesla declined comment on Musk's tweets.