European markets open lower as China-U.S. trade tensions intensify

Market sentiment is being dominated by trade tensions between the U.S. and China with new tariffs on the table. More than 800 Chinese goods are due to get an extra 25 percent tariff starting on July 6. As a result, China has responded with a 25 percent tariff that will also be applied to certain U.S products starting on the same day.

In the U.K., new forecasts from the British Chamber of Commerce showed Monday that the economy is on track to grow at its weakest rate since 2009, Reuters reported. This is due to the decision to leave the European Union, higher oil prices and concerns over a trade war.