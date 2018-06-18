If you're in your 50s, here's how to get serious about planning for retirement

When people reach their 50s, it's not uncommon for them to realize that retirement — or whatever they choose to call the phase of life that comes after full-time work — is no longer such a distant concept.

If you're in that age group and haven't yet focused on that looming reality, it's a perfect time to get serious about planning for your golden years.

"Sometimes people don't really know how to assess their future needs and don't want to talk about it," said certified financial planner Charlotte Dougherty, president of Dougherty & Associates in Cincinnati. "But a lot of times there are opportunities at that age to really move the needle on your retirement planning."