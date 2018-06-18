Intel shares fall after small Wall Street firm downgrades chipmaker, predicting slower growth

Intel's sales growth in the data center market will slow this year, according to a small Wall Street firm.

Northland Capital Markets lowered its rating to underperform from market perform for Intel shares, citing rising competition from AMD and Nvidia.

"Workloads in Data Centers are shifting to AI. This we believe is increasing the use of GPU [made by AMD and Nvidia] and ASICs and reducing the importance of CPUs," analyst Gus Richard said in a note to clients Monday. "We expect server growth to slow in Q3. … After Q2 earnings no clear catalyst this year."