Investors still love equities but ‘market fragility’ could be ahead in the second half of 2018

As the second half of the year approaches, investors are looking at what might impact their investments.

From trade issues to political uncertainty and central bank policy, there are a number of factors to assess. Nonetheless, the consensus view suggests that a growth re-acceleration is underway, with profits to be made in the equity market.

"There are clear signs that economic growth is set to accelerate across major regions in the second half of 2018, creating a favorable climate for equities and certain commodities," Michael Strobaek, chief investment officer at Credit Suisse said in a note last week.

Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, expressed a similar opinion.

"Over the second half of the year, we expect some re-acceleration in growth," she said in a note.