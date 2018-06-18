Context was also seen as important by people surveyed, with 48 percent saying it's a brand's fault if its advertising appears next to hate speech or violent content.

"We learned that there is a serious lack of confidence in social media in all regions of the world. This is a cry from the heart; people are scared. They are outraged about the violation of their privacy, and uncertain about the truth because of the plague of fake news," said the consultancy's president and CEO Richard Edelman in a statement emailed to CNBC.

The Cambridge Analytica data leak and Russian-produced fake news that undermined the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election have contributed to people's concerns. In April, Facebook said that it would remove 270 pages and accounts by the Internet Research Agency, the Russian organization that attempted to influence the U.S. Presidential Election. Last month, Facebook and Twitter both announced stricter political ad guidelines ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

Forty percent of those surveyed had deleted at least one social media account in the past year because of privacy concerns and 62 percent wanted more regulation of such platforms.