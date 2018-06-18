Rates are on the rise, but don’t fear for the stock market — yet

Rates are on the rise, but portfolio manager says no fear for the stock market — yet 4:50 PM ET Fri, 15 June 2018 | 02:05

The Federal Reserve roiled markets after it announced its second interest rate hike of the year, even though the decision was widely expected.

Although the gradual rise in borrowing costs may give some cause to grow cautious on equities, I'm still constructive on stocks and the economy — for now, at least.

Investors should remember, the 10-year Treasury yield is still well below its long-term average of roughly 4 percent. Indeed, the Fed is firmly on the path to interest rate normalization amid a robust recovery, but regardless, rates are far from historically elevated.