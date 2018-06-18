Suze Orman shares the biggest money mistake that almost everyone makes

No matter what your main financial goal is — a house, early retirement or just getting out of debt — odds are you'd like to boost your income. But will you know what to do with it when you finally do earn enough to realize your dreams?

AsSuze Orman, financial expert and former CNBC host, told the audience at the 2017 eMerge Americas conference, "The biggest problem is when you do make it big and you don't know what to do with your money. Because then, what happens is some financial advisor is going to come by and give you a slick presentation, they're going to give you an elevator speech and a pitch and you're going to take it. And you're going to lose everything that you have worked for."

The biggest mistake Orman sees people everywhere make is that they're not taking an active role in handling their own money. Everyone is focused on the hustle but few people dedicate the same effort to responsibly managing funds.

"I'm worried about you," she told attendees. "Every single one of you I'm worried about, because you're focusing on success, which is great, but you're not focusing on making more out of less."