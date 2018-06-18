Suzy Welch: This huge interview mistake ruined my chances of getting the job

She recalls riding to lunch with some editors from the paper and asking, "So, what kinda food we getting?" as if they were old friends. She even met with the editor-in-chief later that day and asked him where he lived as if she were trying to spot potential neighborhoods. The next morning, she says, she got a call letting her know that she didn't get the job because she didn't "fit in."

"The editor didn't have to explain himself," she says. "I was dumb, but not so dumb that I didn't know I had overstepped."

From that experience, Welch says she learned that you should always remember "there are power dynamics at play in an interview."

"Even if you think you're perfect for the job," she adds. "Even if they seem anxious to get you. Even then — they are the buyer, you are the seller. Do not let down your guard."

After you are hired, the dynamics may change a bit. "But until then," she says, "no open job is yours for the taking; it's yours for the winning, with skill and humility."

Welch says that's how she approached her next interview at the Miami Herald. And, as it turns out, she got the job.

