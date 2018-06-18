    ×

    Tesla staff discouraged from selling Powerwalls, solar roof tiles to home energy customers

    • Tesla employees say that the company has discouraged them from selling two of the company's energy products, Powerwalls and Solar Roof tiles, for months.
    • CEO Elon Musk recently announced a broad restructuring at Tesla and cuts to at least 9 percent of the company's staff; its residential energy team was particularly hard hit.
    • Tesla acquired SolarCity in 2016 for $2.6 billion. The residential solar business was funded by Musk and founded by his cousins.
    Several employees who were laid off from Tesla's energy team this week, and others survived the layoffs so far, are questioning whether Tesla is essentially winding down what was SolarCity.

    But Tesla energy and retail employees say that managers discouraged them from selling Powerwall home energy storage systems and glass Solar Roof tiles for months.

    According to a weekly Global Sales and Services newsletter for employees dated June 12, the company is now encouraging retail employees to now focus on sales of used Model S and Model X vehicles instead of focusing on its home energy products. The letter mentioned many features of its cars, but did not mention the solar residential business at all.

    Why the focus shifted

    One energy employee explained that production of the Powerwall slowed this year as Tesla struggled to produce enough batteries for its vehicles, and routed available inventory to commercial and power grid projects including in hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico.

    Several of these people said that Tesla's solar roof tiles are nowhere near ready for mass-market production. In its 2018 annual shareholders' meeting on June 5th, Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged the company is still beta-testing its "Solar Roof":

    "We're spending a lot of time validating the solar roof because they need to last at least 30 years, ideally longer. There's only so much accelerated life testing you can do on a roof. Before we can deploy it to a large number of houses, we need to make sure all elements of the roof will last," he said, "ideally a half a century or more."

    One current field energy advisor for Tesla also said there was a hiring freeze in the company impacting all but vehicle production for at least two months.

    So while customers were eager to buy the Powerwalls and solar roof tiles, high-level managers instructed energy staff, across all regions, to just sell or lease out traditional panels, and do what they could to handle a backlog of customers' maintenance and installation needs.

    The panels used by Tesla's residential energy business are mostly made by Panasonic and installed by Tesla, often with help from subcontractors on roof maintenance, employees said.

    Tesla is in the midst of a broad restructuring, CEO and Chairman Elon Musk announced early this week. The company is cutting at least 9 percent of its salaried workers and ending a contract to sell its residential energy products via 800 Home Depot stores.

    Home Depot will still offer solar options to its customers, a spokesperson said, also noting that Tesla mini-solar stores were a subset of the retailer's broader installation business. Some Tesla employees who previously worked in Home Depot stores have an opportunity to apply for open roles including in the company's showrooms and delivery centers.

    One employee weighing this option says the jobs are primarily based in higher-priced cities, and for lower ranking or lateral roles. Tesla is offering employees a $1,000 relocation package if they apply for and obtain a job in a new location.