Tesla staff discouraged from selling Powerwalls, solar roof tiles to home energy customers

Several employees who were laid off from Tesla's energy team this week, and others survived the layoffs so far, are questioning whether Tesla is essentially winding down what was SolarCity.

Tesla also wound down an agreement with Home Depot to sell its home energy products through the retail chain.

But Tesla energy and retail employees say that managers discouraged them from selling Powerwall home energy storage systems and glass Solar Roof tiles for months.

According to a weekly Global Sales and Services newsletter for employees dated June 12, the company is now encouraging retail employees to now focus on sales of used Model S and Model X vehicles instead of focusing on its home energy products. The letter mentioned many features of its cars, but did not mention the solar residential business at all.

