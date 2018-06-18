A new Trump administration policy to prosecute everyone who crosses into the United States illegally has resulted in thousands of children being separated from their families. The so-called zero tolerance policy has been criticized by religious groups and medical organizations, with experts saying children could face long-lasting trauma.

President Donald Trump has blamed Democrats for the policy of separating families, with no grounds for such a claim, while others in his administration, including Chief of Staff John Kelly, have called the policy a strong deterrent against illegal immigration.