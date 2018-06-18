    In pictures: The Trump administration's 'zero tolerance' immigration policy that's separating families

    A new Trump administration policy to prosecute everyone who crosses into the United States illegally has resulted in thousands of children being separated from their families. The so-called zero tolerance policy has been criticized by religious groups and medical organizations, with experts saying children could face long-lasting trauma.

    President Donald Trump has blamed Democrats for the policy of separating families, with no grounds for such a claim, while others in his administration, including Chief of Staff John Kelly, have called the policy a strong deterrent against illegal immigration.

    • A processing center in McAllen, Texas

      This 77,000 square foot facility, known as Ursula, is the largest immigration processing center in the country.

      Inside the Rio Grande Valley Sector's Centralized Processing Center in McAllen, TX
      Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    • Children sleeping on the floor 

      The facility houses hundreds of children, who sleep on mattresses on the concrete floor covered with Mylar blankets.

      Inside the Rio Grande Valley Sector's Centralized Processing Center in McAllen, TX
      Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    • Held in wire cages

      According to NBC News, which visited the facility, only four social workers were available to care for the hundreds of children held in the facility's wire enclosures.

      Inside the Rio Grande Valley Sector's Centralized Processing Center in McAllen, TX
      Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    • Almost 1,500 boys

      The Casa Padre facility in Brownsville, Texas, used to be a Walmart and now houses almost 1,500 boys between 10 and 17 years old.

      Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., are seen in this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, June 14, 2018.
      ACF | HHS | Reuters

    • No doors or ceilings

      Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Or., was denied access to Casa Padre on June 3. The complex's more than 300 rooms lack doors and ceilings, according to CNN.

      Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., are seen in this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, June 14, 2018.
      ACF | HHS | Reuters

    • Child separated from her mother

      A two-year-old asylum seeker cries while her mom is searched near the U.S-Mexico border.

      A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
      Getty Images

    • A child seeks asylum

      The U.S. government could hold as many as 30,000 migrant children by August, according to The Washington Examiner, which cited government officials.

      Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas.
      Getty Images

    • Asylum seekers taken into custody

      Asylum seekers from Central America are taken into custody by border patrol agents near McAllen, Texas.

      Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take groups of them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas.
      Getty Images

