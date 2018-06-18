Hate flying? Take a road trip.

More Americans are hitting the road for their vacation, and 70 percent of travelers are motivated to vacation to experience new cuisine, a jump from 51 percent in 2014, according to MMGY Global's Portrait of American Travelers study. Also, a recent survey by Booking.com found that more than half of American travelers surveyed (51 percent) said they pick a destination for its great food or drink.

With that in mind, if you're hitting the road this summer, check out these seven notable restaurants that are destinations unto themselves and worth stopping at for a meal — and perhaps a restaurant selfie.

If you're going to Mount Rushmore.... Wall Drug, Wall, South Dakota