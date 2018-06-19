Asian shares edge higher as trade fears linger

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.84 percent, with all but one of its subindexes trading in positive territory. Financials, a heavily weighted sector, rose 1.28 percent as oil producers also notched firm gains.

Concerns over a looming trade war between the world's two largest economies continued to linger after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had asked the U.S. Trade Representative to identify $200 billion in Chinese goods that could be subject to additional tariffs.

China said in response that it would take counter measures against the U.S. if the latter went ahead with issuing the list of extra tariffs. "The United States has initiated a trade war that violates market laws and is not in accordance with current global development trends," the country's Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

U.S. stocks finished lower, but those declines were slighter than the sharp falls seen during the Asian session on Tuesday: The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.15 percent, or 287.26 points, to close at 24,700.21, erasing all its gains made this year. Other U.S. stock indexes recorded smaller declines.

The measured recovery in Asia on Wednesday also came after markets in the region sold off in the previous session, led by losses in China. The Shanghai composite tumbled 3.82 percent and closing below the key 3,000 mark and the Shenzhen composite fell 5.77 percent on Tuesday.

Concerns over the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies also saw investors turn to safe haven assets. U.S. Treasury prices rose in the previous session, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note last standing at 2.897 percent from above 2.9 percent on Monday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

In currencies, the dollar was steady against the safe-haven yen at 110.08 by 8:03 a.m. HK/SIN after trading at the 109 handle during the Asian session on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, stood at 94.971.

In individual movers, shares of Australia's Telstra dropped 5.84 percent after the telco on Wednesday announced plans to reduce employee and contractor headcount by 8,000. The company also said it would create a standalone business unit, called Telstra InfraCo, that will include Telstra's fixed network infrastructure.