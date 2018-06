Markets around the globe are struggling to find any positive news as fears of escalating tensions over trade rattle sentiment.

Market-watchers have become increasingly jittery after President Donald Trump requested the United States Trade Representative identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs, at a rate of 10 percent.

If China "refuses to change its practices" and insists on continuing with the fresh tariffs it recently declared, then the additional levies would be imposed on Beijing, Trump stated Monday night.

The additional tariffs came hot on the heels of recent levies announced by both countries last week. Beijing has again reacted to Trump's statement, pledging to retaliate against the U.S. The Chinese Commerce Ministry stated that the fresh threat of more tariffs violates previous negotiations and consensus reached between the U.S. and China.

"The United States has initiated a trade war that violates market laws and is not in accordance with current global development trends," the Commerce Ministry said.

Consequently, trade is expected to remain the topic of the day, despite more economic data and central banking news due.