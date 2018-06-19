VISIT CNBC.COM

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman uses MTV Awards win to honor Waffle House hero

Actor Chadwick Boseman (L), winner of the Best Hero award for 'Black Panther,' presents his trophy to James Shaw Jr. onstage during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards in Santa Monica, California
At Monday night's MTV Movie and TV Awards, actor Chadwick Boseman received the Best Hero award for his performance in "Black Panther."

While accepting his honor, the Hollywood star brought James Shaw, Jr. to the stage and recognized him for his heroic actions during a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle Houseearlier this year.

"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life," Boseman said. "So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today. James Shaw, Jr., where are you? Stand. If you don't know James Shaw, Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives. Come on up here."

In April, Shaw was hailed as a hero by many people, including Nashville Mayor David Briley, for stopping a gunman from shooting more people at the restaurant. Four people were killed during the tragic event and Shaw suffered minor wounds after wresting the gun away.

"This is gonna live at your house," Boseman told Shaw as he handed him the award.

After the shooting, Shaw created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims and families involved in the incident. Approximately 12 hours after the campaign was created, it exceeded its initial fundraising goal of $15,000. Within a month, over $240,000 was donated to the page from supporters across the country.

Shaw spoke with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year about being labeled a "hero." He says he hopes his story will inspire others to know that they too are capable of the strength and bravery he showed.

"So the whole hero thing, I don't have a problem with it," he said. "It's just that if you're in that situation, I want you to know that a regular guy did it. And I want you to emulate the same thing and know you have that fire inside yourself."

