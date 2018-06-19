'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman uses MTV Awards win to honor Waffle House hero

At Monday night's MTV Movie and TV Awards, actor Chadwick Boseman received the Best Hero award for his performance in "Black Panther."
While accepting his honor, the Hollywood star brought James Shaw, Jr. to the stage and recognized him for his heroic actions during a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle Houseearlier this year.
"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life," Boseman said. "So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today. James Shaw, Jr., where are you? Stand. If you don't know James Shaw, Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives. Come on up here."