Express Scripts boots another online pharmacy — CareZone — from its network

Two years after Express Scripts, the giant pharmacy manager, threatened to remove PillPack from its nationwide network, the company is doing the same thing to CareZone, a venture-backed start-up that delivers medications to customers' doors.

It's a troubling trend for emerging companies that rely on large pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), which sit between insurance providers and pharmacies and help determine the drugs that insurers will cover and at what price.

The PillPack controversy in 2016 was over a contract dispute, with Express Scripts claiming the company misrepresented itself as a mail-order pharmacy when it was actually a retail pharmacy. Express Scripts, which health insurer Cigna has agreed to buy for $67 billion, is now making the same claim against CareZone, as well as accusing the start-up of shipping medicines to states where it isn't licensed to operate.

Without a PBM, pharmacies like CareZone generally can't accept insurance to cover customers' drug purchases.

CareZone, led by ex-Sun Microsystems CEO Jonathan Schwartz and backed by investors including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, disputes Express Scripts' assertions and says it has licenses in all 50 states. Schwartz told CNBC that CareZone would lose about 900 customers if Express Scripts goes through with its plans, hurting many low-income patients in rural areas who are battling multiple chronic illnesses.

Schwartz informed patients of the coming change by email last week and included a link they could use to contact Express Scripts and lodge a complaint. In the frequently asked questions section of its website, CareZone said the effective date of the change is July 13, and that it's "working to resolve this issue with Express Scripts."