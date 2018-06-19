Home Depot and two other Dow stocks look ripe for a buy, says technician

The first, J.P. Morgan, is in the middle of a tactical pullback from which Wald expects it to recover.

"Shares have consolidated, they've been weak, but all this weakness is occurring again above that rising 200-day moving average. It's a function of the strong returns going into this weakness. The support is still intact. For J.P. Morgan that support is $105. It has to hold right there," said Wald.

J.P. Morgan shares have touched, but largely held above, a rising 200-day moving average for around two years. The last time they had an extended period below that trend line was in June 2016.

J.P. Morgan looks good from a fundamental perspective to Michael Bapis, managing director at the Bapis Group at HighTower Advisors.

"One theme that we see in J.P. Morgan is they're probably best positioned of any of the banks to take advantage of economic growth, of expansion in technology," Bapis said on Monday's "Trading Nation." "It's pulled back a little bit so we would buy that on the dip."