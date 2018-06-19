Elon Musk slept on his office couch and ‘showered at the YMCA’ while starting his first company

Sleeping at the office is nothing new for Elon Musk.

The self-made billionaire CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX famously burns the midnight oil at his Tesla factory. Musk told "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King in April that he sometimes sleeps on a couch in a conference room at the Fremont, California factory as he tries to avoid any further delays and missed production targets for the Model 3 electric cars.

But Musk is no stranger to the office couch. In the '90s, before he struck it rich as an entrepreneur, Musk had to sleep at the office because he couldn't afford an apartment.

"When my brother and I were starting our first company, instead of getting an apartment, we just rented a small office and we slept on the couch," Musk said in a 2014 commencement speech at the University of Southern California.