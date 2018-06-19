Laws governing medical marijuana could soon be relaxed in the UK

The British government has confirmed it will review the use of cannabis for medicinal use.

Home Secretary Sajid David told the U.K. parliament Tuesday that the use of cannabis-based medicines in the health service should be examined, as the current setup wasn't working.

"It is not satisfactory for the parents, it is not satisfactory for the doctor and it is not satisfactory for me," he said.

The issue has come to public attention after the family of a six-year-old boy who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy applied to the government to use cannabis oil medication. David said a license is being issued today to allow the boy's treatment to go ahead.