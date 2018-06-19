More than 600 Methodist ministers and lay members have issued a formal complaint accusing denomination member Jeff Sessions of "immorality" and other sins related to the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant children from their parents after illegal border crossings.

The complaint, which comes amid massive news coverage of separations and detentions of migrant children, also accuses the attorney general of child abuse, racial discrimination and dissemination of doctrines contrary to the standards of doctrine of the United Methodist Church.

It says Session's "advocacy and actions ... have led to harm against thousands of vulnerable humans."

The complaint, addressed to Session's pastors at Methodist churches he attends in Mobile, Alabama, and Arlington, Virginia, says its signers were "reticent to bring a formal complaint against a layperson" such as Sessions.

But it goes on to note that his "unique combination of tremendous social/political power, his leading role as a Sunday School teacher and former delegate to General Conference, and the severe and ongoing impact of several of his public, professional actions demand that we, as his siblings in the United Methodist denomination, call for some degree of accountability."

The complaint also says "we deeply hope for a reconciling process that will help this long-time member of our connections step back from his harmful actions and work to repair the damage he is currently causing to immigrants, particularly children and families."

Sessions last week used biblical scripture to justify the Trump administration's policy relating to separating migrant children from their parents.

"I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order," Sessions said.

"Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves and protect the weak and lawful."

The Justice Department had no immediate comment on the Methodists' complaint, which was issued Monday.