Inside the $44 million Italian mega-mansion that's about to make cryptocurrency history   

Nestled in the heart of Rome, this 16th century Italian Renaissance mega-mansion — valued at nearly $44 million (€38,000,000) — is about to become the first piece of real estate to accept cryptocurrency bids at auction.
The nearly 18,000-square-foot residence, known as the "Palazzetto," is located on the Piazza Di Campitelli, just a short distance from the historic Colosseum. The residence now houses apartments, and VIPs who have stayed there include the CEO of Louis Vuitton, Michael Burke; the former CEO of Ferrari, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo; as well as actor Mel Gibson.
Take a look inside.
The four-level residence was built by Renaissance architects Giacomo Della Porta (1532-1602) and Girolamo Rainaldi (1570-1655). Della Porta is most recognized for his work on the iconic Dome of St. Peter's Basilica — having collaborated with the great Michelangelo.
"Not only is the Palazzetto a beautiful property, but it's also a work of art," says Alexander Ali, founder of Society Group, the U.S.-based real estate marketing firm that's representing the property. "Everywhere you turn is a piece of history."
Constructed between 1580 and 1616, the Renaissance manor consists of three luxury suites that include 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms.
It is filled with mural paintings and sculptures. "The Little Chapel" is just one of the home's many frescoes — or watercolor paintings — that dates back to the 18th century.
Outside, there's a 2,000-square-foot secret garden dotted with citrus trees.
"The architect carved out [the garden] as a private oasis just for the owners," Ali tells CNBC. "It really is unheard of to have this much green space in the heart of Rome."
A spiral staircase leads to the rooftop with picture perfect views of the ancient city.
The mansion's seller is also offering suggested renderings for a modern gym, spa and movie theater.
Luxury real estate brokerage Hilton & Hyland will sell the property at auction on June 28th at 12 p.m. PT in Beverly Hills, with real estate website Propy processing the cyptocurrency bids online.
–CNBC's Ray Parisi contributed to this report.
Want more mansion inspiration? Watch CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" on Apple TV and On-Demand.
Don't miss: This $20 million Florida mansion has a closet just for $100,000 worth of Air Jordans