Inside the $44 million Italian mega-mansion that's about to make cryptocurrency history   

The nearly 18,000-square-foot residence, known as the "Palazzetto," is located on the Piazza Di Campitelli, just a short distance from the historic Colosseum. The residence now houses apartments, and VIPs who have stayed there include the CEO of Louis Vuitton, Michael Burke; the former CEO of Ferrari, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo; as well as actor Mel Gibson.

Take a look inside.

The four-level residence was built by Renaissance architects Giacomo Della Porta (1532-1602) and Girolamo Rainaldi (1570-1655). Della Porta is most recognized for his work on the iconic Dome of St. Peter's Basilica — having collaborated with the great Michelangelo.