Starbucks shares drop on weak sales forecast, plans to close more than 150 stores next year

Shares of Starbucks slipped more than 3 percent Tuesday after the coffee chain lowered its third-quarter sales forecast and said it would scale back store growth.

The company said it would slow the number of licensed stores it opens and close underperforming company-operated locations in densely populated areas. The company historically closes about 50 of these stores annually, however in 2019 it expects to close about 150 stores.

"We know that we drive more shareholder value in a company-owned store…than a licensed store," CEO Kevin Johnson said during a presentation at the Oppenheimer Annual Consumer Conference in Boston on Tuesday.

Starbucks will reduce the number of new license stores in 2019 by about 100 stores, Johnson said. The company will continue to explore strategic options to license company-operated stores in other "appropriate markets," however.

In addition, Starbucks said that it expects to return about $25 billion in cash to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends through 2020. This is a $10 billion increase from the forecast the company set last November. The company will hike its quarterly dividend by 20 percent.

Starbucks anticipates global same-store sales in the third quarter to be up 1 percent.

"We must move faster to address the more rapidly changing preferences and needs of our customers," Johnson said in a statement Tuesday. "Over the past year we have taken several actions to streamline the company, positioning us to increase our innovation agility as an organization and enhance focus on our core value drivers which serve as the foundation to re-accelerate growth and create long-term shareholder value."

In the most recent quarter, Starbucks topped same-store sales expectations, but traffic remained flat. The beat had been viewed positively as it followed five straight quarters of misses.