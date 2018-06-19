The Apple iPhone shows that Trump is misreading trade deficits and what they mean

President Donald Trump's threat to impose steep tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. would probably inflict a lot more harm on American consumers than it would on China.



To see why, you have to understand how Trump's policy apparently misreads the reasons the U.S. runs a trade deficit in the first place. Chinese-made products like his iPhone, for example, represent a big part of that deficit, even though many of its most valuable parts come from other trading partners.



Last month, Trump promised to impose steep tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods entering the U.S. unless Beijing engineered a $200 billion reduction in its trade surplus with the U.S. by 2020. On Tuesday, Trump raised his tariff threat by another $200 billion on Chinese goods yet to be determined.

"Last year, we lost $500 billion on trade with China," Trump said, erroneously, at a March 23 news conference. "We can't let that happen."



To begin with, Trump's math is off - by more than $100 billion.

A country's trade balance is nothing more or less than the difference between the value of everything it imports from a trade partner and everything it exports back to that country. A trade deficit occurs when the value of imports is greater than the value of exports, in terms of both goods and services.



Last year, the U.S. imported roughly $505 billion in Chinese goods and shipped about $130 billion back, a difference of about $375 billion.



But even that number masks the true story of who gets the better deal from U.S. China trade.



For one thing, unlike Trump's portrayal, a trade deficit is not the same as a one-way transfer of funds from one country to another. Some $70 billion of the U.S. trade deficit with China comes from shipments of cellphones, for example. But in return for that $70 billion, American companies and consumers came away with $70 billion worth of cellphones.

Those cellphones, in turn, helped raise the productivity of American workers, including those in jobs that earn much higher wages than the Chinese workers who assembled their phones.



And that $70 billion is not an accurate measure of the value China added to the cellphones it shipped to the U.S. That's because the accounting used in the "official" trade statistics hasn't kept up with the growth of global supply chains, which source parts and raw materials from multiple countries to make a single product.



"About two-thirds of world trade now is involved in value chains that cross borders during the production process," said David Dollar, a senior fellow at John L. Thornton China Center, in a blog post.



Each country that adds a link in the chain also adds a little value to the final product. But those intermediate contributions are rolled up into the final export value that tallied when the product reaches its final destination. As a result, much of that $70 billion U.S.-China cellphone trade deficit really comes from other U.S. trade partners like South Korea, Japan and Singapore.



To better understand the why that happens, all Trump has to do is take a closer look at his iPhone the next time he tweets.