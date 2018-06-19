Trump throws a wrench into House GOP immigration plans as he says he'll 'make changes' to bills

President Donald Trump questioned Tuesday whether he would back two House Republican immigration bills, casting new doubts about whether the chamber can pass them in an expected vote this week.

The president heads to Capitol Hill on Tuesday night to discuss the legislation with GOP lawmakers. Trump, who has set out specific and sometimes shifting goals for immigration legislation, said he plans to review the measures and then "make changes."

"We have a House that's getting ready to finalize an immigration package that they're going to brief me on later and that I'm going to make changes to," the president said at an event for small business association the National Federation of Independent Business. "We have one chance to get it right. We might as well get it right or let's just keep it going."

Only on Friday, the White House said Trump would sign either bill — one which came about as a compromise between centrist and conservative Republicans, and another that captures the demands of the party's right flank. Leaders of the majority Republicans for now thwarted an effort by moderates to potentially force a vote on bipartisan immigration measures.

The president's comments Tuesday raise questions about what changes he would seek and whether the House could pass a bill that he supports.

Trump's remarks likely do not help him get closer to his goal of Congress passing a bill that funds his proposed border wall, limits legal immigration and ends the White House policy of separating migrant children from parents at U.S. borders. As Trump faces a massive, bipartisan uproar over his administration's practice, he spent much of his NFIB speech venting about immigration.