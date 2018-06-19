Trump's tariff pressure on China forces traders to confront an unpleasant reality

Energy: up 102.7 percent

Materials: up 32.5 percent

Industrials: up 19.6 percent

Technology: up 16.6 percent

Source: Thomson Reuters

Given the sky-high estimates for earnings growth for the rest of the year and the exposure of key sectors to trade tariffs and a stronger dollar, it's little wonder that the market is anticipating earnings cuts even though analysts and strategists do not have any firm numbers to plug into their models yet.

Some strategists appear to be clinging to the hope that Trump's get-tough policies on immigration and trade are designed to appeal to voters in the midterm election and that with a strong economy, he can afford to press the issue for a few months, then compromise.

"We believe it is important to remember that there is a process for these tariffs to go into effect and most of them take 60 days from the start of the process," Strategas' Daniel Clifton told investors Tuesday morning.

Clifton said he believes it is "significant" that some of the tariffs will likely not take effect until after the midterm election, implying Trump's main objective is to get to that point, and then he may relent soon after.

But Clifton acknowledges the risks are now much higher: "The stakes have been raised," he said.