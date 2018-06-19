Trump's tariff pressure on China forces traders to confront an unpleasant reality

Now that President Donald Trump has threatened to dramatically ramp up the tariff pressure on China, traders are being forced to confront an unpleasant reality: The main reason for the stock market rally — the stupendous rise in corporate earnings due to the global economic expansion and tax cuts — is now under threat.
"Earnings estimates have been going up in the third and fourth quarter, and the market is now speculating that these numbers are under risk," Earnings Scout's Nick Raich told CNBC.
Stocks have held up well this year, and analysts have been consistently raising earnings estimates for all quarters, which are now expected to pass 20 percent growth for every quarter.