Warren Buffett tells Bill Gates how he spent his 'nickel-a-week' allowance when he was 6

Legendary investor Warren Buffett started making money at just six years old. The young entrepreneur sold sticks of gum in his neighborhood for a few cents per pack of five.

He also got an allowance, he told longtime friend Bill Gates as they visited a candy store in Omaha during this year's Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting: "When I was six — we're talking 1936 now — I got a nickel a week." That's the equivalent of a little less than a dollar today.

Buffett took his coin straight to "Ernie's Drugstore," he tells Gates in a video Gates posted to his blog. "There, they would have penny candy, so the nickel would entitle me to five choices. And I could spend an hour making those choices."

After all, Buffett had a lot of favorites, and he still does: "I like the peanut brittle a lot and there's no way to stop once you start eating peanut brittle. … And Whoppers, I love. And Milk Duds. … I like almost everything. Just offer it to me and find out."