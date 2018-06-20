    ×

    Asian stocks subdued after Nasdaq notches record close; trade concerns simmer

    • Asian stocks were muted in early Thursday trade after Wall Street closed mixed.
    • Trade concerns continued to simmer after a recent sell-off in global markets.
    • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the case for continued rate increases is "strong."

    Asian stocks were muted on Thursday as global markets calmed after an elevation in trade tensions between the U.S. and China triggered a sell-off earlier in the week.

    The Nikkei 225 edged down by 0.25 percent in early trade, with losses in utilities and financials weighing on the index. Automakers also traded lower in the early going, with Toyota slipping 0.3 percent.

    Other major markets in the region recorded slight gains. The Kospi, South Korea's benchmark share average, edged up by 0.07 percent. Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 tacked on 0.34 percent, with the consumer discretionary subindex leading gains in the morning.

    Elsewhere, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 advanced 0.87 percent, outperforming other markets in the region.

    Concerns over trade relations between the world's two largest economies eased somewhat. Analysts attributed the calmer state of markets overnight to the lack of substantial new developments on the U.S.-China trade spat.

    U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday requested the U.S. Trade Representative to identify $200 billion in Chinese products that would be subject to an additional 10 percent tariff. China responded that it would retaliate with countermeasures if the U.S. went through with those threats.

    In other trade-related news, the U.S. could be making some progress on its relations with other trading partners. German automakers are proposing to terminate the European Union's import tax on U.S.-made cars, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

    Also of note, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the case for continued interest rate increases is "strong." Powell's comments came after the Fed last week raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point.

    Stateside, the Nasdaq composite rose 0.72 percent to close at a record 7,781.51 and the S&P 500 advanced 0.17 percent. Gains came amid corporate deal-making news and followed declines seen earlier in the week on the back of an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions.

    On the commodities front, U.S. crude futures slipped 0.08 percent to trade at $65.66 per barrel after settling higher by almost 2 percent in the last session. Brent crude futures edged down by 0.28 percent to trade at $74.53.

    What's on tap 

    Here's the economic calendar for Thursday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:30 a.m.: Reserve Bank of Australia bulletin
    • Taiwan's central bank will also make its interest rate decision later in the day

