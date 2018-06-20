Asian stocks subdued after Nasdaq notches record close; trade concerns simmer

Elsewhere, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 advanced 0.87 percent, outperforming other markets in the region.

Concerns over trade relations between the world's two largest economies eased somewhat. Analysts attributed the calmer state of markets overnight to the lack of substantial new developments on the U.S.-China trade spat.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday requested the U.S. Trade Representative to identify $200 billion in Chinese products that would be subject to an additional 10 percent tariff. China responded that it would retaliate with countermeasures if the U.S. went through with those threats.

In other trade-related news, the U.S. could be making some progress on its relations with other trading partners. German automakers are proposing to terminate the European Union's import tax on U.S.-made cars, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Also of note, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the case for continued interest rate increases is "strong." Powell's comments came after the Fed last week raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point.

Stateside, the Nasdaq composite rose 0.72 percent to close at a record 7,781.51 and the S&P 500 advanced 0.17 percent. Gains came amid corporate deal-making news and followed declines seen earlier in the week on the back of an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions.

On the commodities front, U.S. crude futures slipped 0.08 percent to trade at $65.66 per barrel after settling higher by almost 2 percent in the last session. Brent crude futures edged down by 0.28 percent to trade at $74.53.