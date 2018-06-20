Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday rebuked his successor President Donald Trump's policy of separating children from parents at U.S. borders.
In a lengthy statement, the 44th U.S. president expressed sympathy for people who fled violence in other countries only to see their families broken apart when they reached the U.S. Without mentioning Trump by name, he said, The U.S. needs to show its humanity not only through saying "this isn't who we are" but also "through our policies, our laws, our actions and our votes."
"And to watch those families broken apart in real time puts to us a very simple question: are we a nation that accepts the cruelty of ripping children from their parents' arms, or are we a nation that values families, and works to keep them together?" Obama asked. "Do we look away, or do we choose to see something of ourselves and our children?"
A bipartisan furor over the Trump administration's practice has erupted in recent days as visuals and audio show crying kids separated from their parents and children sleeping on the floor within cage-like structures. For days, the Trump administration wrongly said it could not revoke the policy without Congress taking action to end the policy — while also passing Trump's desired border security policies.
Then, the president said Wednesday that he will sign a measure to keep families together. House Republicans plan to vote Thursday on a plan that would end the practice while funding Trump's proposed border wall, offering a path to citizenship for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children and limiting legal immigration.