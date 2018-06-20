CNBC announces the return of CNBC Meets with Tania Bryer for an all new series

SINGAPORE, 21 June 2018 – CNBC, the number one business and financial news network, today announced a new five-part series of its popular CNBC Meets series.

Hosted by CNBC's Tania Bryer, each half-hour programme will profile some of Asia Pacific's most iconic and inspirational personalities, taking a look at what has shaped and defined their unique paths to success as well as the reasons behind their philanthropy work. The series will be sponsored by UOB Private Bank.

The impressive guest line-up for this series will include world famous Chinese actress Li Bingbing, Hong Kong's greatest jeweler Michelle Ong, Tencent co-founder Charles Chen Yidan, Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming and former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, current President of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Tania Bryer, Host and Executive Producer of CNBC Meets said: "This time CNBC Meets returns with a special focus on 'defining values' as we get unprecedented access to some of the most renowned and well-respected figures on the planet. Viewers will find out the core values that have contributed to their achievements as well as how and why they give back to society in their own distinctive way."

Ms Ong Yeng Fang, Managing Director and Head of UOB Private Bank, said "UOB has been steered by its founding principles for more than 80 years and our set of values continues to guide us in how we connect businesses to opportunities, help our clients grow their wealth and in our support of communities wherever we have a presence. We are therefore delighted to sponsor the CNBC Meets: Defining Values series as it will shed more light on what we see as elemental to the long-term success of any company."

To mark the launch of the series, the network will record an episode with Kevin Rudd in front of a live studio audience at the Ritz Carlton Millenia, Singapore on 27 June. The event will be broadcast live on Facebook(@CNBCInternational) for the first time from 8.30pm SG/HK.

Episode one of CNBC Meets: Defining Values will premiere on Friday, 29th June at 17.00 (SG/HK).

