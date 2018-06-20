Cramer's lightning round: The pecking order for my favorite cybersecurity stocks   

FireEye Inc.: "FireEye is good. I mean, let's go over the pecking order. I think that Proofpoint is better. I think that Palo Alto Networks – how about that huge insider buy by [new CEO] Nikesh Arora? And then, I have to tell you, I like Nice more, I like Foritnet more, I like Cyberark more and then I will endorse FireEye."

Cognex Corporation: "The better one is Rockwell Automation, or go with Emerson [Electric], which my charitable trust owns. You can follow along at [the] ActionAlertsPlus.com club. I think you'll feel better about it."

Under Armour, Inc.: "Look, we got behind that stock at $14, $15 at the advice of, actually, my wife Lisa, who demanded that [CEO] Kevin Plank come on the show and explain why his stock isn't going up. He came on. It's been a winner and it's going to stay that way because he is."

Novocure Limited: "The thing worked. I don't know why people didn't believe me. I guess because they didn't know anyone who had been using it. And it is a remarkable device. Bill Doyle, the chairman, brought it to us and I continue to think, even up here – now, it is at an all-time high today – that Novocure is a good company, so I'm not going to back away. I do not understand the skepticism, but you have to see it to believe it."

Weight Watchers International: "Better late than never. I don't know, I mean, the stock is up 132 percent. I have no value added up 132 percent. You've got to go to momentum guys who say, 'Listen, it's going up 200 percent.' That is not me."

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: "Bristol-Myers at a 3 percent yield with a decent pipeline? I'm not going to tell you to get rid of it. Frankly, they've got to do something because I can tell you that Opdivo's just not doing as well as Keytruda, which is Merck's anti-cancer drug. But you know what, I can't tell people to sell Bristol-Myers down here. That would be shortsighted."

Chegg, Inc.: "Up here, I've got to tell you, I've got to wait for it to go lower."