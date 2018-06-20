Denver says no thanks to hosting Democratic National Convention in 2020

The Democratic National Committee can officially rule out hosting its convention in Denver.

The Denver Post reported on Wednesday that the city withdrew its bid to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020 because the date's don't work with the city's schedule.

Amber Miller, a Denver city spokeswoman, told the Post that the July 13-16 dates for the event coincide with prior plans.

"There are major commitments that cannot be moved without significant impact," Miller said.

Politico also reported Wednesday that Denver was one of four cities to make the cut — along with Houston, Miami Beach and Milwaukee.

Miller said the city withdrew its bid after the dates were announced and before the shortlist became public.