Protesters confronted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen over the separation of an estimated 2,000 migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. The confrontation came at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.

In an 11-minute video posted by the Democratic Socialists of America, protesters can be heard criticizing Nielsen, who has served as a public face of the Trump administration's migrant family separation policy since appearing at a press briefing on Monday to defend it.

"That's her, that's her," one protester can be heard saying Tuesday night at the start of the video.



"Secretary Nielsen, how dare you spend your evening here eating dinner as you are complicit in the separation and deportation of over 10,000 children separated from their parents," another protester announced at the restaurant, MXDC Cocina Mexicana. "How can you enjoy a Mexican dinner as you are deporting and imprisoning tens of thousands of people seeking asylum here in the United States?"

The group did not say how it knew Nielsen would be at the restaurant.



Nielsen has come under fire for her role enforcing the White House's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which has resulted in the child separations from their families.