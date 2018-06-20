Hong Kong rising as hot IPO market

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has become a hot spot for attracting the initial public offerings of some of the largest companies in the world.
While U.S. markets await the IPOs of Uber and Airbnb, three Chinese companies that rank among the world's 20 largest internet firms are expected to list this year in $5 billion-plus deals in Hong Kong: Xiaomi, known as the Apple of China; Meituan-Dianping, operator of websites similar to Groupon and Yelp in China; and Didi Chuxing, which bought Uber's China business.
Chinese state-owned enterprises China Tower, a mobile phone infrastructure company, and Sinopec Marketing, a spin-off of China Petroleum & Chemical's retail fuel business, are also expected to each hold $5 billion-plus listings in Hong Kong this year, according to Renaissance Capital.
Hong Kong is "perfectly positioned to provide effectively an access point" to one of the fastest growing regions of the world, said Andy Nybo, director at Burton-Taylor International Consulting, which does financial markets research. He pointed out the former British colony has a developed economy and financial market, and provides international investors a link to mainland Chinese markets through the "stock connect" program.
Last year, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's revenue jumped more than 18 percent, according to a Burton-Taylor report. That's greater than 6.6 percent growth in Nasdaq revenue and 2.9 percent growth for New York Stock Exchange owner ICE, the study showed.