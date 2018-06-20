As the U.S. teeters on the brink of a tit-for-tat trade war with China and a growing number of allies, President Trump's insistent push for policy changes is causing a full-swing rattle in global markets and among business leaders.

Seven of the 16 biggest Dow declines this year appear to have been sparked by trade concerns, according to CNBC data. There have been 35 moves of 1 percent or more in the Dow Jones Industrial Average this year, 12 of which CNBC found were entirely or substantially related to trade-related news. The seven negative Dow moves shaved $700 billion in market cap off the index.

Trade uncertainty has risen to be the biggest risk for corporations, according to the latest CNBC Global CFO Council quarterly survey. To that point, 35 percent of global CFOs say U.S. trade policy is the biggest external risk their company faces, up from 27 percent in Q1, and tripling from the 11.6 percent who cited trade policy in the fourth quarter of 2017.