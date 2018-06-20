White House says China's 'economic aggression' is a global threat

The Trump administration ratcheted up its criticism of China in a report released by the White House on Tuesday detailing its claims of "economic aggression" by the Asian giant.
The 35-page report titled "How China's Economic Aggression Threatens the Technologies and Intellectual Property of the United States and the World" came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to slap additional tariffs on goods from China, setting off market turmoil.
China "has experienced rapid economic growth to become the world's second largest economy while modernizing its industrial base and moving up the global value chain. However, much of this growth has been achieved in significant part through aggressive acts, policies, and practices that fall outside of global norms and rules (collectively, 'economic aggression')," the White House report said in its opening.
It goes on to describe practices through which China "seeks to access the crown jewels of American technology and intellectual property."