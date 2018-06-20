VISIT CNBC.COM

15 US cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Home prices rose significantly in Seattle, Washington from March 2017 to March 2018
Skyhobo | Getty Images
Home prices rose significantly in Seattle, Washington from March 2017 to March 2018

Home prices have been rising since the recession but they really surged this past year.

"Home prices have increased 6.5 percent over the past year from March 2017 to March 2018," according to a new GOBankingRates study. And in some parts of the U.S., they have shot up even more. In San Jose, California, for example, median list prices rose 23 percent. That means they went up by over $184,000 in absolute dollars.

Here are 15 U.S. cities where the real estate market is especially hot, according to GOBankingRates, which used price data from Zillow. Cities are listed in ascending order of percent change between the median list price in 2017 and 2018.

Boston, Massachusetts

Median list price in March 2017: $677,000
Median list price in March 2018: $749,000
 Absolute dollars change: $72,000
 Percent change: 10.6 percent

Fremont, California

Median list price in March 2017: $899,900
Median list price in March 2018: $999,950
Absolute dollars change: $100,050
 Percent change: 11.1 percent

Glendale, California

Median list price in March 2017: $749,000
Median list price in March 2018: $852,500
 Absolute dollars change: $103,500
 Percent change: 13.8 percent

Reno, Nevada

Median list price in March 2017: $364,900
Median list price in March 2018: $420,000
 Absolute dollars change: $55,100
 Percent change: 15.1 percent

Irvine, California

Median list price in March 2017: $888,000
Median list price in March 2018: $1.02 million
Absolute dollars change: $138,000
 Percent change: 15.5 percent

Hialeah, Florida

Median list price in March 2017: $269,950
Median list price in March 2018: $315,000
 Absolute dollars change: $45,050
 Percent change: 16.7 percent

Seattle, Washington

Median list price in March 2017: $619,950
Median list price in March 2018: $725,950
 Absolute dollars change: $106,000
 Percent change: 17.1 percent

Yonkers, New York

Median list price in March 2017: $225,000
Median list price in March 2018: $264,250
 Absolute dollars change: $39,250
Percent change: 17.4 percent

Jersey City, New Jersey

Median list price in March 2017: $435,000
Median list price in March 2018: $520,000
 Absolute dollars change: $85,000
 Percent change: 19.5 percent

Lincoln, Nebraska

Median list price in March 2017: $209,000
Median list price in March 2018: $249,950
 Absolute dollars change: $40,950
 Percent change: 19.6 percent

Spokane, Washington

Median list price in March 2017: $182,700
Median list price in March 2018: $219,900
 Absolute dollars change: $37,200
Percent change: 20.4 percent

San Jose, California

Median list price in March 2017: $799,950
Median list price in March 2018: $984,000
 Absolute dollars change: $184,050
 Percent change: 23.0 percent

Pensacola, Florida

Median list price in March 2017: $169,900
Median list price in March 2018: $210,500
 Absolute dollars change: $40,600
Percent change: 23.9 percent

Sunnyvale, California

Median list price in March 2017: $1.20 million
Median list price in March 2018: $1.498 million
Absolute dollars change: $298,000
 Percent change: 24.8 percent

Evansville, Indiana

Median list price in March 2017: $109,500
Median list price in March 2018: $139,888
 Absolute dollars change: $30,388
Percent change: 27.8 percent

