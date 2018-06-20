    ×

    Morning Brief

    Wall Street looks for a partial rebound after Dow falls almost 300 points

    BY THE NUMBERS

    Futures were higher this morning, making it likely that at least some of Tuesday's losses will be erased at the open. The Dow is riding a six-day losing streak, its longest since an eight-day skid in March 2017, and the S&P 500 has fallen for three straight days and four of the past five. (CNBC)

    * Cramer points to the trillion-dollar question about US-China trade: What about Apple? (CNBC)

    General Electric (GE) is being removed from the Dow after being included in the 30-stock index for 111 years. It will be replaced by drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) before the open on June 26. GE shares were 3 percent in premarket. (CNBC)

    * Worst isn't over for General Electric, predicts ex-GE transportation CEO (CNBC)

    Investors who pay close attention to central bank policymakers have an all-star panel to monitor this morning, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, ECB President Mario Draghi, and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda all appearing at an ECB central bank forum in Portugal. (CNBC)

    Recreational vehicle maker Winnebago (WGO) is one of the few companies issuing quarterly earnings this morning, while Smith & Wesson parent American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), chipmaker Micron Technology (MU), and office furniture maker Steelcase (SCS) will be out with their earnings after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

    Starbucks (SBUX) announced it would close 150 U.S. stores and said comparable sales growth would fall below Wall Street forecasts. Starbucks sales growth has been impacted by growing competition from McDonald's (MCD), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) and others. Following that news, the stock was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at Telsey Advisory Group, and to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley. (CNBC)

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    President Donald Trump said he would back either of the immigration bills making their way through the House, as the outcry grew over his administration's separation of immigrant parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Reuters)

    * Youngest migrants held in US 'tender age' shelters (AP)
    * No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children (AP)
    * Schumer says 'the president alone can fix' separation policy (CNBC)

    Additionally, in an internal memo seen by CNBC, J.P. Morgan (JPM) chief Jamie Dimon referred employees to a statement by Business Roundtable that called separating children from their parents a "cruel" practice that's "contrary to American values."

    Administration officials said Trump's escalation of trade threats against China, which sent the stock market plunging on Tuesday, reflect his belief that the White House increasingly has the upper hand in the dispute. (WSJ)

    * White House says China's 'economic aggression' is a global threat (CNBC)

    The Trump administration withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council in protest of the international organization's frequent criticism of Israel's treatment of Palestinians. Human rights advocates have denounced the decision. (NY Times)

    The political network funded by billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch is unveiling the first phase of a multimillion-dollar ad campaign against Trump's tariffs. The campaign will call on Congress to support free trade policies. (CNBC)

    In an op-ed published this morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan writes that the U.S. tax cuts have opened the door to new possibilities and opportunities for families. He added the bill has created more jobs and delivering bigger paychecks.

    The number of Americans seeking disability benefits is plunging, the latest evidence of a stronger U.S. economy pulling people back into the job market or preventing workers from being sidelined in the first place. (NY Times)

    Canadian lawmakers approved a bill to legalize recreational marijuana, setting the stage for the country to become the first Group of Seven nation to legalize cannabis. Legal sales of cannabis could take place within eight to 12 weeks. (Reuters)

    American Airlines (AAL), the world's largest airline, told employees this week that it is preparing for some management-level layoffs and buyouts in an effort to slim down five years after its merger with US Airways. (CNBC)

    An Amazon (AMZN) Prime membership will earn you discounts at Whole Foods locations in 23 states. The discounts can include certain seafood and produce as well as a broad 10 percent discount on hundreds of items. Here's a map of every Whole Foods you'll get a discount. (CNBC)

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    FedEx (FDX) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $5.91 per share, 20 cents above consensus, while the delivery company's revenue came in slightly above estimates. However, FedEx did give weaker than expected full-year guidance.

    Oracle (ORCL) came in 5 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 99 cents per share, with the business software maker's revenue also topping forecasts. However, its current quarter profit outlook falls below the Street's forecast, with a strengthening U.S. dollar among the negative factors.

    Ford (F) and German automaker Volkswagen (VLKAY) are exploring ways to work together on commercial vehicles and other projects, although they said they were not discussing any ownership stakes in each other.

    21st Century Fox's (FOXA) board of directors will meet today to discuss whether to consider NBCUniversal parent Comcast's (CMCSA) $65 billion bid for assets it is selling, or to stick with the $52 billion deal it had previously struck with Walt Disney (DIS).

    PayPal Holdings (PYPL) announced the acquisition of financial technology company Hyperwallet Systems for about $400 million. Hyperwallet specializes in payments for goods and services sold in online marketplaces.

    WATERCOOLER

    Match Day 7 at the World Cup in Russia features the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal against Morocco after last week's 3-3 draw with Spain. Spain is also back on the pitch today facing Iran. On Tuesday, Russia won their second match in another high-scoring affair, 3-1, against Egypt. (Fox Sports)