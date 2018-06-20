Here's where to donate to help immigrant children and families at the border

Since the Trump administration implemented a "zero tolerance" policy at the Mexican border in recent weeks, more than 2,300 children have reportedly been separated from their parents while attempting to enter the U.S.

The policy may be shifting. In response to international criticism from parties including all five living first ladies and the Pope, Trump said on Wednesday that he plans to sign an executive order that would keep families together while they are detained. It is not yet clear how the government will handle the children already separated from their families. Congress is considering legislative solutions as well.

Meanwhile, organizations across the U.S. are stepping in to provide support to these families and have raised millions for legal help and supplies.

Here's what you need to know if you choose to support these organizations.