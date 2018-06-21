ABC orders 10 episodes of 'Roseanne' spinoff — without Roseanne Barr

Disney-owned broadcaster ABC is moving ahead with a spinoff of the hit sitcom "Roseanne," which was cancelled in May following a racist comment from the show's star.

ABC announced on Thursday the spinoff was greenlit straight to series, with an order of 10 episodes and a working title "The Conners." Roseanne Barr, the star of the original sitcom, will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series, according to ABC.

Original cast members including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman will reprise their roles when the show premieres in fall later this year, the network said. Additional cast members would be announced at a later date, according to ABC.

"We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience," the cast members said in a joint statement.

"We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter," they added.

The new show will follow the Conner family as it faces the "daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before," according to ABC.

An exact date for the premiere will be announced later and the show is set to air on Tuesdays during the 8 p.m. time slot.

The Hollywood Reporter said Barr and executive producer Tom Werner reached an agreement that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce the spinoff for ABC without further creative or financial participation from Barr.

Still, Barr will retain all rights to her Roseanne Conner character and any future spinoffs or reboots beyond the one announced Thursday, the Hollywood Reporter said, citing sources.

ABC in May announced the cancellation of "Roseanne" following "abhorrent" comments from the show's star. Just an hour later, Barr's talent agency ICM Partners dropped her as a client.

The television star's comments came in a since-deleted racist tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, a black woman.

In a statement to The New York Times, Barr said: "I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from 'Roseanne.' I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."

Barr's abrupt downfall comes after a year of successes, including record ratings for her show's return from hiatus and a congratulatory call from the president. Throughout, however, Barr attracted criticism for her use of social media to provoke, attack, and spread conspiracy theories.

According to consulting firm Kantar Media, "Roseanne" generated revenue of $45 million between March and May of this year.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement in the wake of Barr's comment.

After controversy erupted about her tweet, Barr posted this message: "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."