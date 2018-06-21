Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:



Shares of Red Hat plummeted more than 11 percent in extended-hours trading, after the company reported better than expected first quarter earnings and revenue, but reported weak guidance. The software company earned 72 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 69 cents per share. Red Hat also beat revenue estimates of $807 million, instead posting $814 million.

Commercial Metals stock rose 2.60 percent in after-hours trading. The Irving, Texas based company has seen a decline in the last five days, but managed to gain back some of its 5.91 percent loss from the regular session during extended-hours trading.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum increased by 1.14 percent in the extended-trading session. The petroleum and natural gas company recorded strong earnings in its first quarter. Shares of Laredo Petroleum are down 17.53 percent year-to-date.

Tandem Diabetes Care shot up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading. The San Diego-based company announced today that the FDA approved of its new insulin pump T:slim X2, that helps reduce the frequency and duration of low glucose events.