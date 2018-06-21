The Amazon Fire TV Cube is so good I want one for every TV in my house

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is launching on Thursday for $119. It's so good that I want to buy one for every TV in my home.

The Fire TV Cube lets you speak to your TV to change the channel, adjust the volume, play movies, check the weather, shop on Amazon and more. You never need to touch a remote control, even if you're like me and have one for the TV, one for the cable box and one for your audio system.

With the Fire TV Cube, I can walk into the room, say "Alexa turn on the TV," and then say "Alexa tune to CNBC." Without ever touching a clicker, I can sit down on my couch and begin watching.

It's an experience that makes fumbling with several controllers and buttons feel archaic.

Here's what you need to know about the Amazon Fire TV Cube.