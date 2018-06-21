The head of Amazon's marketplace has lost most of his authority amid internal shake-up

Just three months after the head of Amazon's massive marketplace left the company for WeWork, the highest ranking remaining executive in the business has been stripped of much of his authority.

Peter Faricy, the vice president of the Amazon Marketplace and a 12-year company veteran, currently has no direct reports except for his assistant, according to an internal document viewed by CNBC. Many of the functions previously overseen by Faricy or his former boss, Sebastian Gunningham, who joined WeWork in March, appear to have been reassigned to executives in Amazon's retail group, led by Doug Herrington.

It's the latest shakeup in the third-party marketplace, which now accounts for over half of Amazon's e-commerce volume. The business has grown rapidly in recent years by giving millions of outside merchants access to Amazon's global fulfillment center, logistics system and shipping relationships as well as its huge customer base.