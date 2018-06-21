US Treasury yields fall as turbulence around trade continues; BOE, oil in focus

Markets around the globe continued to remain on tenterhooks, as fears of escalating tensions over trade shake up sentiment. Market-watchers have become increasingly jittery this week after President Donald Trump requested the United States Trade Representative to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods late Monday, for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent.

The additional tariffs followed levies announced by both nations last week. Beijing again reacted to Trump's statement, pledging to retaliate with counter measures.

Elsewhere, oil-producing nations are currently gathering in Vienna, with members of oil cartel OPEC and non-OPEC members set to decide on the future of an agreement that currently limits production. Crude futures fell deep into the red Thursday, as producers appeared to be nearing a deal that would look to raise production.

Coming up Thursday, jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing business outlook survey are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by FHFA house price index data at 9 a.m. ET.

In the auctions space, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $5 billion in 29-year and eight-month treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS). The size of two bills, three notes and one floating rate note (FRN) will also be announced.

At the 2018 ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal, on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the case for more interest rate hikes remained "strong," citing solid economic growth and employment as key reasons.

On Thursday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to appear at the African Development Center June 2018 Commerce and Community Conversation in Minneapolis.

Looking overseas, the Bank of England will announce its latest monetary policy decision before the opening bell.

The British central bank is expected to hold fire on its current rate strategy, but investors will be looking to see if the central bank provides any clues as to the current state of the economy and a future change in policy.