    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Buy Square shares because its sales will soar from its new services to restaurants: Instinet

    Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Square and Twitter.
    Louis Ascui | Fairfax | Getty Images
    Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Square and Twitter.

    Square has a large untapped opportunity to offer more services to the restaurant industry, according to one Wall Street firm.

    Nomura Instinet reiterated its buy rating for Square shares, predicting the payment company's new offering called "Square for Restaurants" will thrive.

    "The launch of Square for Restaurants marks Square's entry into the $650-700bn U.S. restaurant industry. We see at least ~30% potential upside to adj. revenue over a three-year period, a combination of payment processing revenue and cross-selling of ancillary software and services," analyst Dan Dolev said in a note to clients Thursday entitled "SQ for Restaurants Will Eat Everyone's Lunch."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    SQ
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...