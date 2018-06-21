Cramer Remix: It was the hottest group in the market until Red Hat reported   

Automation isn't a complete job-killer, at least not if you ask Zume Inc. Chairman and CEO Alex Garden, whose company uses robots and high-tech trucks to deliver food.
"Not every job's a great job," Garden told Cramer in a Thursday interview. "If you own 10 restaurants [and] you've got 10 people working in each restaurant, you've got 100 people. In the Zume model, you've got a high-speed, co-botic commissary. Co-botic: people and robots working together."
At Zume's San Francisco locations — currently the company's only market — its robots make pizza with human supervisors. The food is then loaded onto one-of-a-kind trucks with built-in ovens and is heated on the way to customers' houses so it's hot upon delivery.
"We pay those people great salaries," Garden said. "They get full benefits, they've got great job prospects. When we automate a task – boring, dangerous, repetitive task – we promote that person. We don't get rid of them."
And with healthy employment across the United States, Garden said his solution can actually help create better jobs rather than killing them.
With Zume, "you're getting the same economic throughput [as a restaurant and] better jobs [at] a tiny fraction of the labor," he said. "For the first time in 20 years, more job openings than jobless people in the U.S. Someone's got to solve this problem."
