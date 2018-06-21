Cramer Remix: It was the hottest group in the market until Red Hat reported 33 Mins Ago | 01:04

Plenty of groups have been struggling in this market, but CNBC's Jim Cramer found one subsector that's been running hot. That is, until Thursday night.

"The cloud-based enterprise software stocks have been holding up pretty darn well, at least until Red Hat tonight," the "Mad Money" host said after the cloud play reported first-quarter earnings.

Shares of Red Hat fell over 11 percent after the company issued lower-than-expected guidance for rest of the 2019 fiscal year.

"It's getting shelled on some weaker guidance. But still, this is the hottest group in the market," Cramer said before sitting down with the CEO of a company behind another red-hot stock.