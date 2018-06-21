Grammy Award winner Afrojack reveals what it takes to be a DJ

Grammy Award-winning recording artist, DJ and producer, Nick van de Wall, better known by the stage name Afrojack, is widely recognized for co-producing chart-topping tracks for artists such as Beyonce, Madonna, Pitbull and Chris Brown.

In an interview with CNBC Make It, the 30-year-old Dutch DJ revealed that what started out as an interest, eventually grew into a career.

"I liked it and it was one of my hobbies and I like producing music too," he said.

While Afrojack currently enjoys international stardom, it took him a couple of years before he gained recognition in the music scene.